SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4) — A man was arrested Tuesday at the Salt Lake City International Airport for allegedly stealing products worth thousands from a store.

Alai H. Harb, 30, was arrested on March 28 for allegedly stealing products from the Salt Lake City Dufry Shopping store on at least three separate occasions, equalling approximately $4,150. SLCPD Airport Division said that Harb was a ticketed and confirmed airline passenger.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation started on February 15, when Harb walked into the duty-free store in the A concourse and stole seven boxes of perfume. According to store associates, the product was worth approximately $1,250.

Officers with the SLCPD Airport Division reviewed surveillance video of that event and began an investigation into the alleged theft.

About a month after the investigation began, on March 14, Harb came back to the store and stole 13 boxes of perfume and a pair of sunglasses. Store associates valued the loss at approximately $2,000.

On March 26, Harb stole seven boxes of fragrance, which store associates valued at approximately $900.

On March 28, officers received information that Harb would be traveling through the airport, and so they coordinated an arrest. They said they safely took Harb into custody without incident or disruption to airport operations.

According to SLCPD, Harb was in possession of a prescription bottle with someone else’s name on it at the time of the arrest. The pills inside the container, later identified as Oxycodone, did not match the prescription label.

A detective with the SLCPD who is assigned to the Salt Lake City International Airport will be conducting a follow-up, which includes checking with other airports to see if Harb is responsible for crimes in other airports.

Harb has had six convictions in the last 10 years for previous retail theft. Harb was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on three counts of felony retail theft, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.