SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested for assaulting two police officers on Tuesday, Dec. 21, allegedly punching one in the face and trying to steal multiple officers’ guns, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.

Cameron Michael Ward, 25, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on first-degree felony disarming a police officer — firearm (two counts), assault on a peace officer (two counts), and interfering with an officer.

On Dec. 20, while doing an investigation near 136 West 3300 South, a Salt Lake City Police officer was approached by Ward. He was allegedly yelling, covered in blood, and “appeared to be agitated,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

As Ward got closer, the officer ordered him to sit on a nearby curb multiple times, but he allegedly refused. The officer reportedly reached out to place Ward in handcuffs, and he began to punch the officer in the face.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The affidavit states that the officer ended up on the ground trying to subdue Ward, and while there, Ward grabbed onto the officer’s gun and began to pull on it. When other officers arrived at the scene, Ward reportedly kicked one officer in the torso, as well as grabbed onto another officer’s gun.

Ward was eventually arrested and taken to the Salt Lake County Jail. Ward reportedly has multiple active warrants for his arrest out of the third district for assault on a peace officer, including felony warrants for the same offense.

The affidavit states that Ward came “dangerously close” to removing a gun from two officers, which would have “likely resulted in death or serious injury.”

No further information is currently available.