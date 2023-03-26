SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police have arrested one man and are likely still searching for another in connection to an aggravated robbery that took place at Boost Mobile in South Salt Lake Friday, Mar. 24, according to probable cause documents.

One man, Dillon Gustuson, 37, has been arrested in connection to the robbery while the man who stole money from Boost Mobile has not yet been reported as found.

South Salt Lake Police Department received a report of a male who entered Boost Mobile with a handgun. The suspect allegedly “pointed the firearm at the Boost Mobile employee and told her to give him the money in the register,” according to documents.

The suspect allegedly stole $600.00 and left the store. Police say the video footage shows the suspect entering a Subaru on the passenger’s side and driving out of the parking lot. Authorities identified the Subaru as a stolen vehicle and used information on the stolen vehicle report to track down and arrest Gustuson who reportedly owns the truck used to steal the Subaru.

Gustuson reportedly told police he was asked by the other suspect to drive him to Boost Mobile. Police say he told them he began to suspect his friend might try to rob the store while on the way there, saying “what was I supposed to do?” He also reportedly told police he knew driving the stolen vehicle was wrong but only drove it to Boost Mobile and back.

Gustuson provided information on his friend, however, they say he only could provide his first name and a possible address.

Gustuson was arrested for allegedly being involved in the robbery on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.