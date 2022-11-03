MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Police Department arrested a man in Midvale after he fled from law enforcement in an allegedly stolen truck on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Benjamin Hasman, 35, has been taken to jail on suspicion of two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle as well as one count of failure to stop at the command of a police officer.

Sgt. Melody Cutler told ABC4 that a UPD officer spotted a trailer that was reported stolen just before 9 a.m., and they decided to follow the trailer, which was connected to a truck they later discovered was also stolen. The driver, Hasman, immediately noticed that law enforcement was tailing him and began to drive erratically, which led officers to signal for a traffic stop instead of trying to follow the truck.

Hasman ignored orders to stop and continued to flee. At this point, the Utah Department of Public Safety had already launched a helicopter in the air. They were able to follow the vehicles to the area of Edison and 1300 South, at which point the truck ran out of gas.

Hasman fled on foot, and UPD captured him somewhere in Salt Lake City. UPD said the truck was stolen in Murray.

No further information is available at the moment.