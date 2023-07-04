PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Monday at the Raintree apartments in Provo for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Antonio Jones, 18, was charged with three counts of rape of a child, first-degree felonies, three counts of object rape of a child, first-degree felonies, five counts of sodomy of a child, first-degree felonies, and one count of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

On July 3, around 9:15 p.m., the Provo Police Dispatch received a call from Jones’ roommate alleging that Jones was having sex with a juvenile female. The roommate also stated that the juvenile female had spent multiple nights at the apartment.

According to the charging documents, Provo Police Patrol officers went to the Raintree apartment and found Jones and the juvenile female inside. The girl told the officers her date of birth and it was discovered she was only 11 years old.

Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Provo Police Department for an interview, in which he admitted to having sex and sexual relations with the 11-year-old girl. He told officers he had no ties to Utah and had just moved from his home state of California. Jones also stated that he wanted to leave Utah within the next year.

According to the docs, officers recommended no bail as they believe Jones to be a flight risk. He was booked into the Utah County Jail and will remain there awaiting further charges and the possibility of bail.