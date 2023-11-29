SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after Salt Lake City police found nearly 100 fentanyl pills hidden in his car.

Anival Rockkeet Montoya, 27, was arrested Tuesday for the offenses of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, a second-degree felony; alter vehicle compartment for contraband, a third-degree felony; and drive on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor, the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

Police said Montoya was driving when he failed to stop prior to the crosswalk located on 400 South Redwood Road in Salt Lake City. He was found to have a suspended driver’s license, according to court documents.

As police conducted this traffic stop, they said a K-9 arrived, performed a sniff of the vehicle, and gave a positive indication of narcotics.

Police reportedly searched the vehicle and found approximately 100 blue fentanyl pills inside of a hidden compartment in the dash of the vehicle.

The pills were placed in an area that was once a speaker with the screen placed back on it, police said.

According to SLCPD, the common user takes about 10 fentanyl pills a day, meaning Montoya was in possession of 10 times the user amount.

Montoya reportedly told police he does not use fentanyl pills.

Montoya was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.