SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal CBD gummies and other various CBD extraction chemicals from a Sandy CBD oil extraction plant that specializes in gummies on Monday, Dec. 26.

Brennen Scott Deherrera, 40, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and faces a third degree felony charge of burglary and a class A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.

Police say the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. when Deherrera allegedly broke a window of the building with “a sharp metal object found on the ground” to gain access. Once inside, Deherrea used an empty box to gather multiple items from around the office, according to police.

Deherrera allegedly gathered multiple CBD gummies, a label maker, and CBD extraction chemicals before abandoning the box and entering the warehouse area of the business.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Once in the warehouse, police said Deherrera found a soft tool bag and filled it with about five kilos of CBD hemp.

Police were alerted to the break-in after the building’s alarm system notified the owners of the building. Police reportedly contained the building upon arriving, cutting off Deherrera’s options for escape.

Deherrera allegedly saw police immediately when he attempted to flee the building and fled back inside. Moments later, Deherrera opened a rear door of the warehouse, he was met with police and taken into custody.

“[Deherrera] admitted to me he broke the window with the intent to enter the building and steal what he believed was marijuana,” police wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “[Deherrera] stated he was attempting to leave the building when he w encountered the back containment police officer. [Deherrera] decided to give up knowing he would be caught.”

Police said the Deherrera was attempting to steal about $900 worth of product after breaking the window, causing an estimated $1,000 worth of damage.

Deherrera reportedly also has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to police.