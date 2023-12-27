SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing two gas stations Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that Jason Blanton was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery and drug possession.

The first of the two robberies Tuesday happened shortly before 7 p.m. near 300 West and 2100 South. Blanton allegedly walked into a convenience store, put a note on the counter, told the clerk he had a gun, and demanded cash.

Blanton fled the store with the money, police said. No one was hurt.

The second robbery happened roughly an hour later, near 400 West and 500 South, in the city’s downtown area. Investigators determined Blanton likely committed both robberies.

Officers arrested Blanton in the area of 300 South Main Street, roughly a mile from the second robbery site.