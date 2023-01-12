SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man has been arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 11, for throwing a “Molotov cocktail” at the Utah State Capitol from the south grand staircase, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Justin Lee Cromar, 33, is facing two felony charges of aggravated arson and use of explosive/chemical or incendiary device.

According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the grand staircase on the south side of the Capitol around 10 p.m. in response to an individual who had tried to burn the building.

Upon arrival, troopers observed a large black char mark on the ground in front of the Capitol doors where a fire was previously burning, the affidavit says. There were reportedly broken pieces of glass from a bottle around the charred area. One of the doors appeared to have been on fire as well.

When questioned by authorities, Cromar allegedly admitted to throwing a “Molotov cocktail” at the Capitol and another one at the church office building down the street.

He told troopers that he was sick of people investigating him and following him, the probable cause document states. Multiple witnesses reportedly took pictures and videos of the incident.

He has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for the charges previously stated.