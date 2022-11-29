SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police arrested a man on multiple drug charges last week after he was allegedly hiding drugs in his mouth while talking to an officer.
Hernan Cruz-Medina, 45, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and faces three counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, according to police.
The investigation started just before noon, when police received information from a community member about a person suspected of dealing illegal drugs in the 100 block of North 900 West. An SLCPD patrol sergeant responded to the area and found Cruz-Medina.
While speaking with Cruz-Medina, the sergeant reportedly saw what appeared to be drug packaging inside his mouth. In the presence of the officer, Cruz-Medina allegedly spit “multiple packages” containing heroin and cocaine from his mouth. Officers also found packages of heroin, methamphetamine, and oxycodone pills in his backpack.
Officers then arrested Cruz-Medina and took him into custody,
In total, officers allegedly recovered 22 packages of cocaine, 31 packages of heroin, 34 pills of oxycodone, and cash.
Cruz-Medina was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on the charges previously stated.
No further information is currently available.