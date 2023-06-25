TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — Police have arrested one man after he allegedly “instigated” a physical fight and pulled out his loaded gun during Taylorsville Dayzz on Saturday, June 24, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Dequan Jordan Lamar Parker, 19, was arrested by Taylorsville Police after police say he incited a fight, struck one of the girls, and pulled out his gun.

During the Taylorsville Dayzz carnival, on-site police were contacted by a witness who said there was a fight taking place. Police arrived at the area and saw several people scattering, the affidavit said. One witness allegedly said Parker was “waving a firearm around,” according to the probable cause.

One of the officers said they saw the gun and commanded Parker to stop, however, they say the suspect ran through the carnival crowd away from police. Multiple officers responded to the chase and said they eventually had to take him down by force. Officers allegedly took the gun which they say was loaded, however, there was no round in the chamber.

Parker reportedly told police he had punched one of the girls in the face, however, he said he did not take the gun out of the holster.

Police interviewed others in the fight who reportedly said Parker kicked one girl and hit another in the face. They said that two witnesses then tried to break up the fight when Parker pointed his firearm at one of the girls and threatened to shoot her and the two witnesses who attempted to break it up.

Parker was arrested and faces three counts of aggravated assault and one count of riot with bodily injury, property damage, or dangerous weapon, both 3rd-degree felonies. He was also arrested for failure to stop at the command of an officer, a misdemeanor.

The suspect was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on June 24.