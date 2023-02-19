MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after locking his girlfriend in a storage unit that caught fire, resulting in her death, according to Murray Police.

Alexander Wardell, 30, faces charges of negligent homicide (class A misdemeanor) and kidnapping (second-degree felony).

A Murray Police officer responded to the structure fire that engulfed six storage units on Saturday, Feb. 18, killing one woman who was locked inside, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Wardell reportedly told police that the woman was his girlfriend, and that she was in the unit when he closed the unit door and put a lock on it before leaving the area.

While he was away, police say the unit caught fire, killing his girlfriend who was locked inside.

Fire investigators reportedly stated that the door remained closed until firefighters were able to open it.

Due to the lock being placed on the door, Wardell is being charged with criminal negligence. He is reportedly also being charged with kidnapping as a result of “detaining an individual in circumstances exposing the individual to risk of bodily injury,” the affidavit states.

Police say a dog was also killed in the fire, which took place at the CubeSmart storage units at 4608 S 900 E.

Wardell was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is available at this time.