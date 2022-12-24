SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A homeless man robbed two banks in the Salt Lake County area this Dec., claiming to have “viral viruses” in his pockets, according to the Unified Police Dept.

Murphy James Hollie, 38, originally out of New Mexico, was arrested on Thursday for first-degree felony aggravated robbery — use or threaten use of weapon (two counts).

The first robbery occurred on Dec. 8 shortly after 4:40 p.m. Hollie entered the Zions Bank located at 2200 South Highland Dr., reportedly wearing a backpack, yellow medical mask, and hooded sweatshirt as he handed a note to the bank teller, which read “I have two small vials of viral problems.”

He reportedly demanded money from the teller, and was able to get an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say he left the note with the teller, which was later seized as evidence.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The second robbery occurred on Dec. 13 at the U.S. Bank located at 888 East 4500 South in Millcreek, according to a probable cause affidavit. Hollie was allegedly wearing the same backpack, along with a yellow medical mask, as he approached the bank teller and handed a note that read in part, “I have two vials of viral disease.”

Hollie again left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The third incident occurred on Dec. 21 at the same bank as the second robbery. Unified Police officers responded to a hold-up alarm, as bank employees reported that the man inside the bank was the same man who had robbed the bank on Dec. 13.

Police reportedly approached Hollie near 900 East 4500 South, and he was taken into custody on a local warrant.

According to the affidavit, a note was found in Hollie’s backpack that read, “I demand money. There are two vials with viral viruses in my pocket, I worked in a lab.”

Hollie is reportedly a homeless man that has “no ties to the community,” police say. He has allegedly scouted other banks to rob, and attempted to rob another bank, in addition to the two banks he robbed.

Hollie was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

No further information is currently available.