SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into the basement of a Salt Lake City home where a juvenile girl was staying. He reportedly told residents he was scouting houses for future gang initiations.

Jose Garcia, 18, was arrested Wednesday, May 17, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, failure to disclose identity, a class B misdemeanor, and using a concealed weapon while committing aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony.

On the morning of May 17, a resident in Salt Lake City was greeted by Garcia who walked into the kitchen from the basement with a loaded concealed gun.

Upon contact with the resident, Garcia allegedly pulled the firearm from the waistband holster and told the resident he had been in the basement for an hour.

Garcia told the resident he entered the house through a basement window, which leads directly into the resident’s juvenile daughter’s room. Garcia said he had been there scouting houses for future gang initiations for his gang.

When officers arrived, Garcia refused to identify himself. However, officers were able to obtain his identification from his wallet. The resident said he did not know Garcia, and he should not have been in the residence.

Garcia was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and will stay there awaiting charges and the possibility of bail.