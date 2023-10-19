WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man suffered serious injuries Thursday after he and another man fell off a roof in Weber County.

The local fire district said the fall happened around 12:30 p.m. in the Powder Mountain area.

Emergency responders found one of the men unconscious, with wounds to his head, neck and back. He was only identified as a man in his 40s.

While the man regained consciousness after a few minutes, a medical helicopter was called in to carry him to a nearby hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

The other man involved in the fall refused medical help, officials said. It’s yet unclear what the men were doing on the roof, or what caused them to fall.

Powder Mountain is a resort along the northern edge of Weber County.