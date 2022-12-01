Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a more accurate timeline of when detectives believe the burglaries occurred.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police arrested a man they say broke into and burglarized two downtown businesses, including office space belonging to the Utah Attorney General’s Office on Friday, Nov. 25.

Anthony Jack, 44, was booked on two counts of burglary, two counts of felony theft, one count of possession of burglary tools, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of failure to disclose identity in relation to the two crimes.

According to the SLCPD, Jack allegedly broke into a law office located near 50 East and South Temple as well as Utah Attorney General’s office space inside the Heber M. Wells Building at 160 East and 300 South.

Detectives believe the first burglary at the Heber M. Wells Building happened at 11:30 p.m. on Friday and the second burglary happened several hours later at about 10:30 a.m. at the law office on South Temple the next day.

Police say they started their investigation just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 after receiving reports of the burglaries. Officials were reportedly able to identify Jack with the assistance of a property manager and security guard.

Jack allegedly had property taken from both locations as well as illegal drugs and paraphernalia when police took him into custody.

On Monday, Nov. 28, police received information about an “after-the-fact” burglary inside the Utah Attorney General’s Office office space.

“Working with the SLCPD Crime Analysis Unit, detectives reviewed forensic evidence and learned Jack unlawfully entered and remained in the Heber M. Wells Building wearing the same clothing hours before later breaking into the office on South Temple Street,” SLCPD claimed in a statement.

Jack was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, but has since been released from custody on pretrial supervision, according to police.

All charges are only allegations. Every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.