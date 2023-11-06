SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after a series of bank robberies, according to the South Salt Lake Police Department.

David Converse Harris, 35, was arrested for the offenses of robbery, a second-degree felony; theft — firearm or operable motor vehicle, a second-degree felony; receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony; two counts of fail to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony; driving under the influence — two or more priors in 10 years; driving under the influence — wrong way on/enter highway, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; drive on suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor; and ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, just before 4 p.m., South Salt Lake Police officers were dispatched to a bank robbery at Brighton Bank in South Salt Lake. While on their way, dispatch advised the suspect fled the scene in a blue Chrysler 200, the affidavit states.

The next day, Harris was reportedly identified as the suspect. Police said he is currently on probation for five recent convictions for robbery and aggravate robbery involving a firearm.

On Thursday, South Salt Lake detectives received information that Harris was at the Discovery Inn in Midvale. As detectives moved in to apprehend Harris, he reportedly fled in a stolen Lexus. Harris nearly struck two detectives in a vehicle with their lights and sirens activated, “clearly demonstrating his intent to not stop at the command of law enforcement,” the affidavit states.

A short time later, a bank robbery was committed at the Chase Bank in Millcreek. Detectives reviewed the bank’s surveillance video, which showed Harris committing the robbery, the affidavit states.

On Friday, South Salt Lake detectives were advised by the Salt Lake City Police Department that the same stolen Lexus fled from them in the parking lot of the Metropolitan Inn in Salt Lake City. Police said they made contact with two people, both of whom said they took drugs with Harris before he entered the driver’s seat of the stolen Lexus and drove off.

South Salt Lake detectives located Harris in Tooele County, where he fled and drove into oncoming traffic numerous times, the affidavit states. That vehicle pursuit started in Tooele County and continued into Salt Lake County.

Police said Harris’s vehicle was deflected by spikes, but he continued to flee driving on sidewalks and into oncoming traffic.

Harris reportedly drove on to the Jordan River Parkway Trail, where he crashed into a cement barrier. When Harris crashed, police said he fled on foot from law enforcement before being taken into custody.

When he was placed in custody, police said Harris was extremely erratic, could not stand up straight, or keep his balance. Police said his eyes were bloodshot and bulging, and that his pupils were consistent with drug use.

Harris reportedly has an extensive DUI history, with numerous DUI convictions, enhancing the DUI charges to a felony, the affidavit states.