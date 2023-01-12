SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a bank hours after being released from jail on Monday, Jan. 9.

Clinton Randle, 46, was booked in Salt Lake County Jail and faces two counts of robbery, a second-degree felony.

According to the booking affidavit, Randle entered a bank on Main Street in Salt Lake City and yelled “this is a robbery” before demanding money from the tellers. While in the bank, Randle allegedly pushed a customer up against the window and demanded her money, though she refused to give it to him.

Once the tellers presented Randle with money, including bait money, he allegedly took it and fled from the scene.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SLCPD said they began to search the area for Randle, and located him near 450 East and 2100 South, thanks to the help of an SLCPD K-9 squad and the signal from the bait money.

While transporting Randle to the Salt Lake County Jail, Randle allegedly told police he was planning on leaving Salt Lake City because he didn’t want to be on probation or continue treatment with the Odyssey House.

He also reportedly told police that he had just been released from jail earlier in the day prior to committing the robbery.

All charges are allegations only. Every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.