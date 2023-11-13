SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed, assaulted and attempted to kidnap a woman last week in Millcreek, although the victim was able to fight him off.

James Edward Allums, 61, was arrested Sunday for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, the Unified Police Department said.

According to court records, Unified police officers received a report Wednesday of a strongarm robbery in Millcreek.

One of the owners of Stag Barber Shop had just closed up the business and walked to her vehicle when a man with a replica pistol approached her, demanding she give him her car keys and for her to get inside the car, the charging affidavit states.

She told police she offered him money, but said that he continued to demand she enter the car. He then started to forcibly push her into the car, the documents state.

When she refused to enter the car, she told police he severely beat her with his hands, the pistol, and a large metal cement stake, which police later found with her blood on it.

Police said the victim was able to fight off the man, who fled, taking her purse and keys.

The victim began to crawl toward 900 East for help, causing injuries to her knees and leaving a blood trail, the documents state. Police said she was found by a bystander, who called 911.

She was rushed to St. Marks Hospital Emergency Room and received medical treatment for her multiple injuries.

Police said the suspect was unknown to the victim, but the day before the attack, he stopped by the barbershop and asked when they closed.

Video surveillance was obtained from a garage in the area of 900 East, not far from the crime scene, showing the suspect lift up a garbage can lid and discard of the pistol, black gloves, a black beanie, and the victim’s keys, the documents states.

The victim’s empty purse and phone were also found in an adjacent backyard. A majority of the items had blood on them.

The evidence were sent to the State Crime Lab for analysis, which showed DNA belonging to Allums, the documents state.

Police said Allums is currently on state and federal parole. A federal task force located him and took him into custody on Sunday.