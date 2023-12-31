SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A 51-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on I-15 in South Salt Lake Friday night, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
On Dec. 29, at around 10:20 p.m., troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on I-15 in South Salt Lake, according to Cpl. Quincey Breur, UHP.
Breur said the victim had been walking in the Northbound lanes of I-15 at 3200 South when he was hit by a vehicle.
First responders administered life-saving efforts upon arrival, but the man was pronounced deceased on scene.
It is unknown as to why the victim was in lanes of travel on I-15 at this time, Breur said.
Impairment is not suspected on behalf of the driver.
No further information is currently available.