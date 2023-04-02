SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — Make-a-Wish helped a seven-year-old boy’s dream come true, according to the South Salt Lake Police Dept.

Dean, a seven-year-old boy diagnosed with cancer, wanted to be a police officer as part of his Wish.

Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police Dept.

South Salt Lake Police officers were able to help this boy’s dream of being a police officer come true for a day, taking him on a motorcycle ride and showing him what it feels like to be a part of the force.

Officers took Dean along the 45th Annual Polar Bear Ride, hosted by the Salt Lake Motorcycle Club.

Every dollar donated to Make-A-Wish Utah through this event reportedly benefits a Utah Wish Kid.

For more information on Make-A-Wish Utah, visit their website here.