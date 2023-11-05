BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) — A major fire broke out in Bountiful on Saturday, according to South Davis Metro Fire.

Officials said the fire started at a house on Summerwood Dr. in the East Bench neighborhood of Bountiful.

“Crews arrived to 10-15 foot flames from the roof,” a release states.

Courtesy of South Davis Metro Fire

No injuries occurred, as all those inside were able to escape safely, officials said.

The fire was reportedly stopped and contained mainly to the top story of the home.

South Davis Metro Fire officials said that if anyone has video of the first 30 minutes of the fire, they would love to see it. You can email the footage to fireplans@sdmetrofire.org.

Summerwood Drive was closed from Summerwood Circle to Oxford Way while fire personnel addressed the fire.

No further information is available at this time.