SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A major crash occurred in South Jordan on Tuesday, May 2, according to South Jordan Public Safety.

Authorities say the crash happened on 2200 West between 9800 South and 9900 South, causing a road closure in that area.

The public is asked to please use alternative routes, such as 2700 West or Redwood Rd.

No updates regarding the cause of the crash or the victims involved have been provided at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.