SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 23-year-old Magna man has been charged with aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony for allegedly biting his 4-month-old baby.

Charging documents state on or about June 17, the child’s mother dropped the child off to the man for visitation. When she arrived to pick up the child the defendant’s mother pointed out bruising on the child’s arms. The mother told officers that when she picked the child up out of his highchair the infant cried out in pain. The mother took the child to Primary Children’s Hospital.

In a statement from Dr. Antoinette Laskey from Safe and Healthy Families, after reviewing photos she concluded, “clear evidence of at least 3 adult human bite marks with substantial bruising.

“Additionally, there is bruising noted on his right chin.” Dr. Laskey further stated, “This pattern of injury has NO plausible accidental or benign explanations.” The statement went on to say, “This child is at risk of further injury or death if returned to the hands of the caregiver who inflicted these injuries.

Prompted by the medical notes obtained from Safe and Healthy Families, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office made a motion to hold the defendant without bail due to the serious nature of the allegations. The defendant has a prior Domestic Violence conviction in Salt Lake Justice Court.