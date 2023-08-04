The aftermath of a car going off road in Payson Canyon (Image courtesy of Utah County Sheriff)

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) — Several teens suffered injuries after their car went off the road in Payson Canyon early Friday morning. Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they are lucky to be alive.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, about nine miles up Payson Canyon along the Nebo Loop Scenic Byway. Four teens, all 17 years old, were in a car that went off the road and continued for about 100 feet.

The driver suffered lacerations to her head. One female passenger became trapped and had a possible broken arm while another male passenger broke his lower leg.

A girl who reportedly was not wearing her seatbelt suffered the most severe injury, having been ejected from the car. Sgt. Cannon said she was unconscious and took AirMed to a local hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

All four teens are expected to survive.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose what caused the teens to leave the road in Payson Canyon.