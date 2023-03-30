DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting an “Eggstravaganza” next Saturday for community members.

According to a press release from the aquarium, on Saturday, April 8, they will be hosting this “egg-citing” event featuring three egg hunts.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza in Draper.

The egg hunts will take place at noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m.

“Egg-splorers under 12 years old can search for treat-filled eggs, including golden eggs with special prizes,” the press release stated.

Some of the special prizes may include Aquarium memberships, admission tickets, and animal encounter experiences.

The Aquarium press release said it is a family event, and a Spring Bunny will be available for a Meet-and-Greet with community members. They will also be hosting face painting, a live DJ, education stations, food trucks, and egg hunts.

“We are looking forward to celebrating Spring with our guests with a fun family festival for the community,” Karmel Harper, Associate Director of Marketing and Public Relations said.

The Eggstravaganza is included in the Aquarium admission, but they said reservations are required. You can visit their website, thelivingplanet.com for more information.