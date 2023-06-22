DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium announced the arrival of a baby Komodo dragon on Thursday, June 22.

Komodo dragons are native to the Indonesian Islands and are the world’s largest living lizards, the press release claims. Additionally, according to the press release, “[They] are regarded as a symbol of power, strength, and spiritual significant by its island inhabitants.”

According to the press release, the baby dragon was hatched on November 11, 2021, at the Bronx Zoo under a Species Survival Plan. The program aims to ensure the long-term survival of selected endangered species.

The Aquarium said the baby Komodo was greeted enthusiastically by staff and examined by Aquarium Vice President of Zoological Operations Dr. Ari Fustukjian to make sure he was in good health.

According to Dr. Fustukjian, the young Komodo is already acclimated to his new habitat. The Loveland Aquarium said they have gone to great lengths to make sure they provide him with what he needs. His environment must be very hot and humid, with temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is a very exciting event for us here at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. These are impressive animals, and while this little guy may be small now, it’s pretty clear he’s a king among lizards. It’s also part of our role as an AZA institution to promote endangered species conservation. As adults, these animals need a huge amount of space, and being able to house adult Komodos in our new Science Learning Center directly supports the Komodo dragon Species Survival Plan. Dr. Ari Fustukjian, Aquarium Vice President of Zoological Operations

The Komodo dragon currently measures a few feet in length and weighs almost 3 pounds. As it grows, it will undergo a dramatic transformation, “evolving into one of nature’s most formidable predators.” According to the press release, this Komodo is capable of weight up to 150 pounds, and reaching over 10 feet in length.