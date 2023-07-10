DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is asking for the public’s help to name their new Komodo dragon.

Out of more than 300 suggestions submitted through the aquarium’s social media channels, three names have made it to the top, and the aquarium said they’re ready for people to vote on them.

According to a press release, the options are “Sunda,” inspired by the Indonesian Sunda Islands, where Komodo Island is located; “Raja,” which means “king” in Indonesian; and “Naga” which translates to “dragon” in Indonesian.

Komodo dragons are native to the Indonesian Islands and are the world’s largest living lizards, the press release claims. Additionally, according to the press release, “[They] are regarded as a symbol of power, strength, and spiritual significance by its island inhabitants.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the press release, the baby dragon was hatched on November 11, 2021, at the Bronx Zoo under a Species Survival Plan. The program aims to ensure the long-term survival of selected endangered species. The Aquarium’s baby dragon is now approximately 3 feet long, and 3 lbs.

People can vote on their favorite name in person at the Aquarium, or online at livingplanetaquarium.org/komodo through noon on Friday, July 15.