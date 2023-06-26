WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) — A loud boom was heard in Davis and Weber Counties Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that the boom was due to a controlled detonation conducted by the Utah Test and Training Range (UTTR), associated with the Hill Air Force Base.
The UTTR is a Department of Defense (DoD) Major Range and Test Facility Base and provides an “ideal location for operational test and evaluation for weapons requiring a large safety footprint,” their website states.
The base is reportedly the only location capable of supporting “overland testing” of cruise missiles, and is used in a training capacity for “air-to-air-combat, air-to-ground inert and live practice bombing and gunnery training by DoD aircrews.”
Officials say the base provides “realistic terrain for world-class test and training scenarios to ensure the war fighter is prepared to deploy at a moments’ notice to win any conflict with decisive air and space power.”
There was initial public speculation that this sound was caused by a meteorite, which has been confirmed to be untrue.
The detonation was set off at around 12:45 p.m.
No further information is available at this time.