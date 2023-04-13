MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini has declared a local state of emergency Thursday afternoon as rapid snowmelt is posing an imminent risk of flooding to the city.

So far, there have been no reports of flooding in the city. However, Silvestrini says Millcreek’s reserve stock of filled sandbags has depleted after rendering aid to areas of Salt Lake County that had been hit hard by floodwaters Wednesday evening.

“The risk of flooding in Millcreek is real and imminent, but still unpredictable,” Silvestrini said. “This declaration will additionally position us to receive mutual aid from our neighbors and reimbursements from county, state and/or federal resources if and when needed and appropriate.”

The mayor calls on Millcreek residents to volunteer their time at the city-sponsored sandbag-filling event happening on Saturday, April 15, at 3800 S. Wasatch Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first 500 volunteers will receive a free coupon for the new Pizza Nono location on Millcreek Common, Silvestrini said.

According to the Salt Lake County Emergency Management, other sandbag-filling locations in Millcreek include:

3800 South Salt Pile

3800 South Wasatch Blvd.

2125 East Evergreen Ave.

4176 S. Adonis Drive

4407 South Fortuna Way

2000 East 3900 South

The areas that are currently the most affected by the flooding in the Wasatch Front are along Red Butte Creek, Emigration Creek, City Creek, Big Cottonwood Creek, Little Cottonwood Creek, and Millcreek, according to a press release from Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson’s office.

Millcreek residents can report stream blockages or potential blockages to the city at (801) 214-2700. Silvestrini advises residents to clear debris from storm drains and ditches near their properties and stay away from rushing waters.

Millcreek joins Salt Lake County and neighbor Emigration Canyon Metro Township in declaring a local emergency Thursday as the record-breaking snowpack melts and is expected to overflow rivers and reservoirs.

Emigration Canyon Metro Township officials say flooding in the area has flooding led to numerous mudslides, avalanches, and damaged homes.

Earlier today, the Salt Lake County Mayor, Jenny Wilson, declared a State of Emergency for the county as floods affect not only Emigration Canyon but Sugar House as well.