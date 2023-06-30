SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — In celebration of the ‘Best Friends National Adoption Weekend,’ their Salt Lake location will be waiving adoption fees through Sunday.

According to a press release from Best Friends Animal Society, this three-day event is to encourage people to adopt a pet from local shelters and rescue organizations.

Recent data released by BFAS found that in 2022, approximately 378,000 dogs and cats were killed nationally. They said this was in large part due to the decrease in dog adoptions, and overcrowding.

“This crucial turning point for animal welfare shows that it’s possible to save every healthy and treatable pet in a shelter, and it’s sustainable, said Julie Castle, CEO, of Best Friends Animal Society. “But shelters can’t do it alone. We need community members to come out and support their local shelters and rescues nationwide.”

According to the press release, many shelters across the country are short-staffed and over capacity. They said if you can’t assist by adopting a pet, consider spaying or neutering your pets or volunteering with local shelters.

“Right now, there’s a dog or cat perfect for your family waiting for their loving home in a shelter. By adopting from a local shelter or rescue organization, we can make the entire country no-kill by 2025,” said Castle.

For more information on the event, or to find a shelter near you, visit their website.