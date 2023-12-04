SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A lawsuit filed Monday challenges the Utah Department of Transportation‘s gondola project in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The lawsuit, filed by Friends of Alta, International Outdoor Recreation Asset Alliance, and several individuals, states the plan exceeds the authority delegated it to it by the Federal Highway Administration and violates environmental regulations. Additionally, the lawsuit states UDOT ignored the majority of public comments regarding the construction.

As part of the responsibilities for the transportation project, court documents state, UDOT was required to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act requirements for issuing an Environmental Impact Statement, allowing for public comment, and then issuing a Record of Decision.

According to the lawsuit, the gondola system will cause “irreversible harm to Little Cottonwood Canyon and its unique resources.”

The gondola construction will reportedly cost more than $728 million, including an additional $4.4 million each year in operations. It will consist of 22 gondola towers and two angle stations, each ranging from 120 to 262 feet tall, as well as 40 large-capacity gondola cars, which, the lawsuit states, will “permanently scar Little Cottonwood Canyon’s natural landscape.”

Additionally, the lawsuit argues the gondola system will bring several environmental problems, affecting the natural habitat of golden eagles and other fauna, contaminate and endanger a critical watershed, disrupt recreation areas, and permanently alter the “breathtaking views of the canyon.”

The plaintiffs state they are seeking a comprehensive review of UDOT’s decision, including its alleged failure to comply with the requirements of NEPA.

UDOT said it has not seen the details of the legal challenge yet, and will review them when it has the information.