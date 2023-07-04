SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — The Little Miss Spanish Fork Beauty Pageant announced their partnership with Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry for their 2023 charitable service project.

As part of the pageant competition, for girls aged 6-14, Little Miss Spanish Fork contestants raised funds and collected food items for the local community.

This year, the pageant and its 43 contestants, along with Spanish Fork City Rap Tax Grant and Spanish Fork Macey’s collected a total of 9,991 lbs of food for Tabitha’s Way Local Pantry.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work, dedication, and passion displayed by our Little Miss Spanish Fork contestants,” said the Little Miss Spanish Fork Director. “Their commitment to serving the community and making a difference is truly inspiring. It is an honor to partner with Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry to combat hunger in Utah County, and we encourage everyone to join us in donating to this worthy cause.”

Left to Right: Aida Lundquist,12, Elison, Londyn-Reign Kauwe,9, Lynlee Goble, 6, Elison Antunez,10, Little Miss Spanish Fork Contestants working at Tabitha's Way, Courtesy of Randi Kaufman, RK Creative Studio

Little Miss Spanish Fork Contestants working at Tabitha’s Way, Courtesy of Randi Kaufman, RK Creative Studio

Little Miss Spanish Fork Contestants working at Tabitha’s Way, Courtesy of Randi Kaufman, RK Creative Studio

Donations to Tabitha’s Way can be dropped off at the food pantry located at 45 E 100 N, Spanish Fork. The center is open for donations on Tuesdays from 8 a.m., to 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Little Miss Spanish Fork, the Spanish Fork City Rap Tax Grant, and Spanish Fork Macey’s for their incredible support and generosity”, said Wendy Osborne, Executive Director of Tabitha’s Way. “With the continued support of our caring and compassionate community, we can help ensure that everyone in Utah County has access to the food they need to thrive. Together, we can make a difference.”

For more information about Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry, and its goal to establish “No Hunger Zones” throughout Utah County, please visit their website.