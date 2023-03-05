SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – SR-210 has reopened after avalanche mitigation and road clearing, according to the Utah Dept. of Transportation.

Due to road conditions, UDOT shut down all travel through Little Cottonwood Canyon at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Courtesy of UDOT

Additionally, ski buses were not allowed up Big or Little Cottonwood Canyon as of 9 a.m.

SR-210 is now open to all traffic, though UDOT says to expect travel delays. Traction devices are also required for travel through the canyons, UDOT states.

The Traction Law is implemented during severe winter driving conditions. “It is important to ensure that you have traction devices appropriate for winter driving conditions, snow-worthy tires or chains are not just for your safety, it is the rule of the road. Traction devices are required during severe winter weather conditions on roadways throughout Utah, including Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons,” UDOT states.

Please exercise caution while traveling through the canyons.

No further information is available at this time.