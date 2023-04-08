SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Dept. of Transportation announced that SR 210 will be closed at Little Cottonwood Canyon for the majority of Saturday for avalanche control.

Officials say the road closed at 9 a.m., disallowing anyone from entering or exiting the canyon again until around 7 p.m.

“All travelers need to be prepared to remain at resorts until the road re-opens,” UDOT states.

Officials say 7 p.m. is only an estimate for re-opening the road, and is subject to change based on conditions.

No further information is available at this time.