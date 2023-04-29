SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed Saturday morning at 11 a.m. due to avalanche hazards.

The uphill entrance is closed at the mouth of the canyon until approximately 7 p.m.

This may put a dent in spring skiing plans for those who were looking forward to one of the last open days at Snowbird, or for those hoping to spend the day hiking in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Downhill traffic is closed at Snowbird Entry 1. According to a post from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons, visitors cannot enter or exit the canyon until 7 p.m. Those in Alta Ski Resorts can travel above Gate C, the UDOT reported.

There are still several resorts open for spring skiing in Utah, and the closing dates are located in the chart below.