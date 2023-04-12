Flooding in North Ogden City has closed Fruitland Drive where crews are setting up sandbags to divert water. (Image courtesy of North Ogden City)

UPDATED: 4/12/2023; 10 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Wasatch Front is experiencing widespread flooding after a historic winter is being thawed out by a rapid rise in temperatures, increasing water runoff in several areas.

ABC4 has confirmed reports of flooding in North Ogden City, Kaysville and Salt Lake City and is working on confirming reports from other locations across the valley. Officials across the valley are reminding the public not to drive through a sandbagged or flooded area and to “please turn around and don’t drown.”

See below for an updated list of flooding locations:

Morgan County

An area of the 2700 and 2800 block of Highway 66 was closed on Tuesday, April 11 to work on mitigating flooding. In an update from Morgan County Fire and EMS, Southbound Highway 66 traffic should use Richville Lane to Morgan Valley Drive to get back onto Highway 66. Northbound traffic should turn onto Morgan Valley Drive to Richville Lane before getting back onto Highway 66.

Morgan County officials turned traffic control over to UDOT on Tuesday night and have not heard an update as of Wednesday morning that the road is open again.

North Ogden City

Fruitland Drive is currently closed at 1700 North due to flooding. Residents are asked to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted west at 1700 North. Traffic could be rerouted again if flooding issues continue as the day goes on.

Ogden City officials said they are organizing individuals to assist in filling more sandbags as the city prepares for additional areas of higher-than-normal flows. No evacuations have been reported at this time.

Salt Lake City

1700 South is closed between 1500 East and 1900 East where crews are currently monitoring runoff. Wasatch Hollow Park has been closed due to street flooding.

Salt Lake City Police said they are on the scene working with Salt Lake City Fire and the Department of Public Works to divert water and help homeowners in the area. In a recent update, Salt Lake City Police said crews have done a great job in working quickly to safely divert water.

No evacuations have been reported at this time though SLCPD Chief Mike Brown said three homes have been impacted with water in garages or basements.

Kaysville

In Kaysville, 25 homes have been evacuated after flooding collapsed pavement and drinking water utilities in the area. Public Works Director Josh Belnap told ABC4 that flooding was one of the areas where the runoff flows into the storm drain, which got plugged overnight.

Residents affected by the evacuation are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross of Utah at 1-800-RED-CROSS or by going to the nearby evacuation shelter located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1085 North and 50 East.