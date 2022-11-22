SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water.

The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.

Once completed, the pond will be refilled by the Red Butte Creek.

Salt Lake City has reportedly been working alongside the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources throughout the process of draining the lake to ensure the protection and safety of the wildlife in the pond.

Salt Lake City officials said this is the first time in over five years the Liberty Park Pond has been drained, which contrasts the pond found at Sugar House Park, which is drained every year.