SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s newly opened LGTBQ+ bar, Club Verse, was approved to receive a $250,000 Economic Development Loan Fund (EDLF) loan from Salt Lake City to build out and expand their new space.

The loan will be used to expand on Club Verse’s vision of including a rooftop patio, a “mocktail” bar, and a coffee shop. It was approved by the Salt Lake City Council during a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Located just off the corner of State Street and 600 South, Club Verse opened in the fall of 2022 with the goal to provide a safe and exciting space for identity explorations with like-minded individuals. The club already includes an indoor bar and a dance floor space.

“Salt Lake City is a welcoming place and I’m glad to see local businesses take advantage of our Economic Development Loan Fund to help scale,” said Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City mayor. “Club Verse is another example of our residents working together to create a welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The EDLF was created to stimulate small businesses within Salt Lake City. According to Salt Lake City officials, by encouraging business development and expansion, the EDLF will create employment opportunities, encourage private investment, promote economic development and better neighborhood vitality.