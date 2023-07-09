WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing charges, including an arson-related felony, after allegedly breaking into a residence then setting a truck on fire, according to the Woods Cross Police Department.

Travis Ricky Jensen, 35, was arrested on Friday, July 7 on offenses including arson, property of another, damages greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony; burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit, Jensen broke into a residence by breaking the door down.

Police reported he was “clearly intoxicated with glassy eyes,” according to the probable cause statement.

After breaking the door down, Jensen allegedly set a truck on fire, saying “Let it burn,” according to Woods Cross Police. Afterward, according to the probable cause statement, Jensen sat on the porch of the residence and rolled tobacco.

Police say Jensen was detained while telling officers he “did not do anything.” Jensen allegedly refused to answer any questions.

Jensen has a history of intoxication, according to court documents, and allegedly refused a portable breath test when he got to jail.

In December of 2022, Jensen faced a class C misdemeanor charge for intoxication after becoming aggressive and showing BAC levels “above a .3,” according to court documents. Additionally, in September of 2021, Jensen faced a class C misdemeanor charge for intoxication, as well as an infraction for disorderly conduct after allegedly kicking and breaking things around his house.