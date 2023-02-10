LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Earlier today, units from Lehi Fire Department and Lehi City Police Department were dispatched to a rollover accident in an intersection. In the accident, one of the vehicles was reportedly stuck at an angle, trapping two of the passengers inside.

Photos of the crash in the slideshow below are courtesy of the Lehi Police Department.

Crews from several Lehi stations worked together to control the scene, and stabilize the vehicle which was stuck at an angle. The crews were able to extricate the passengers from the rolled-over car, and take them to the hospital for further care.

The driver of the other car reportedly only suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to the hospital.

With this accident, the Lehi Fire Department offered a reminder to drivers, “With the return of nice weather after so many wintery weeks we hope everyone remembers to slow down,” LFD said. “Enjoy the sunshine and drive safe!”