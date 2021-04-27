Lehi city prepares for ‘active threat’ scenario

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Lehi City is conducting an active shooter drill for residents on April 28 and 30, 2021.

The Lehi Fire Department took to social media saying they need people to play victims.

According to the Lehi Fire Department, they will be running a scenario of an active threat and getting medical personnel in to treat patients with police protection simultaneously with police subduing the threat.

They say this drill is being conducted to test local capabilities and ensure the best care for victims in the event of a high number of casualties due to the active threat.

“We are in need of people to play victims. We will be running a scenario of an active threat and getting medical in to treat patients with police protection simultaneously with police subduing threat. We are testing our local capabilities for ensuring best care for victims in the event of a high number of casualities due to the active threat. The event will be in Lehi, we will send the information of where to meet and the address after you sign up,” as shared on the Lehi Fire Departments Facebook.

Sgt. Thayne Call with the Lehi Police Department tells ABC4 three major entities in Lehi will contribute to the active threat drill, Mountain Point Medical Center, Lehi Fire Department, and the Lehi Police Department.

The drills will be conducted on two days to get all personnel through the preparatory scenarios.

Sgt. Call says the city conducts these drills in an effort to keep everyone safe in the unfortunate situation of an active threat within the city. “We do stuff like this every year, it’s just trying to keep ourselves squared away,” Sgt. Call says. The end goal is to “save lives,” Sgt. Call adds.

For this drill, Sgt. Call says there will not be any involvement in schools in Lehi. He says they have been conducting drills in schools, “active threat scenarios” to prepare students but this drill to to prepare the city. He says they do this “to stay on top of our game, to make sure the techniques and training we are using are effective.”

The upcoming drill will be conducted in an old Lehi Police Department building that is currently vacant.

Sgt. Call says “realistically, we live in a day and age, if you are not acting, it could be devastating.”

These upcoming drills will benefit the community and officers, so they can perform better in those high stress environments. He says conducting these drills also helps community members know what is being done to help keep them safe.

The Lehi Police Department says they work to stay current on events happening around the nation and in Utah so they can act and respond in the best way possible.

