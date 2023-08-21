SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Almost anything is more fun than stepping on a Lego but one of the most fun things is to see LEGO creations on a large scale. Salt Lake residents will get to see millions of the little colorful bricks stuck together in one place this weekend at Brickslopes.

Brickslopes is a “Kragle Free” LEGO fan event at Mountain America Expo Center at 9500 South State Street, in Sandy, August 25 – 27. This is the 8th Brickslopes event in Salt Lake. If you are a fan you won’t want to miss this year. It holds 24,000 sq. ft. of custom creations by Adult Fans of LEGO, featuring fan favorites such as Star Wars, DC Comics, castles, knights, trains, cities, and more.

Organizers, including headline sponsor Bricks and Minifigs, are excited to welcome an Avatar-themed commissioned LEGO and Disney build coming from Idaho. Over 325 builders from all over the country will be on hand and crowds of over 5,000 are expected.

This family-friendly event offers something for everyone including an expanded Build and Play BrickPit where visitors can use the pieces to make their own creations and display them for a chance to be entered into a daily raffle to win LEGO sets. There are contests and scavenger hunts throughout the weekend, including one-of-a-kind vendors with retired and hard-to-find LEGO sets.

There will also be opportunities to meet LEGO Masters and attend presentations from builders of this year’s best creations about their builds and their ideas, failures, and successes that have brought their creations to life.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Brickslopes website or at the door, children 5 and under are free. Family passes are available, and ABC4.com readers can receive a 10% discount using the code “Utahlove.”

Oh, and if you love stepping on LEGOs there will be a 40-foot Brick Fire Walk for those parents who have mastered the art of navigating a LEGO-strewn room or anyone who thinks they have tough enough soles.