An aerial view of bridge construction over I-15 for the West Davis Highway (Image courtesy of Utah Department of Transportation)

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The northbound lanes of Legacy Parkway will be closed all weekend as the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) continues its work on the new West Davis Highway in Centerville.

The closure will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 5 and the road won’t reopen until Monday, May 8 at 5 a.m., just before the morning commute. Traffic will be diverted away from Parrish Lane in Centerville to Park Lane in Farmington.

UDOT said drivers should plan ahead for the closure and use northbound I-15 as an alternate route from Salt Lake City to Farmington. During the closure, UDOT crews will install several beams for the West Davis Highway bridge that will connect with I-15 when the new highway opens in 2024.

This weekend’s closure of Legacy Parkway is the latest in a series of closures by UDOT for the West Davis Highway bridge construction. Southbound and northbound lanes of I-15 in the area were closed throughout April as UDOT crews installed beams for the bridge.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

More Legacy Parkway closures are expected throughout May to facilitate West Davis Highway’s construction. This includes a plan to reduce Legacy to one lane in each direction overnight on Wednesday, May 10 into Thursday followed by another full weekend closure for northbound lanes beginning the morning of Saturday, May 13.

The new 16-mile West Davis Highway is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024 and will connect western Davis County from West Point to the I-15 corridor in Centerville.