HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Snowbasin is offering a program for first-timers to learn how to ski or snowboard.

Called the Learn & Earn Program, each package is one year long with a season pass and equipment included.

The entire program is split into three years as participants advance through lessons. Each year will include different perks such as private lessons, premier season passes and your own equipment you can keep.

Ages for first timers can range from Dino (Ages 4-6), Youth (Ages 7-12) and Adult (Ages 13+).

To learn more about the program or to sign-up, visit here.