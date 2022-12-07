LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Southern California franchise El Pollo Loco has opened a new restaurant in Layton and will be offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers to show up on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The newest restaurant is located at 2028 N. Main St. in Layton, marking the eighth location of the Mexican restaurant in the Salt Lake City metro area.

The restaurant will be giving away free fire-grilled chicken for a year, with the first 100 customers receiving a two-piece meal (two pieces of chicken, two sides, tortillas, and fresh salsa) every month for one year.

Additionally, located “right around the corner” from Hill Air Force Base, the restaurant offers a year-round 25% discount to all uniformed military personnel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The new restaurant is open every day of the week, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

The 2,400-square foot restaurant reportedly features a new prototype design, including a dining room with seating for 62 customers, as well as a drive-thru and designated curbside pick-up parking. The restaurant also features an “enhanced digitized experience – including “Pollo To Go” cubbies for mobile to-go and delivery orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, all integrated with the company’s dynamic and versatile mobile app,” a release states.

Courtesy of El Pollo Loco

The Mexican restaurant chain says their chicken is marinated in-house daily with a “proprietary recipe of citrus, garlic and spice, fire-grilled over an open flame and hand-cut to order.” A release states that they offer customers affordable, healthier alternatives to typical fast food.

Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 485 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.