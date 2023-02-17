LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Layton City Police Department is asking for information on identifying a suspect in a robbery of America First Credit Union.

According to LCPD’s Facebook page, on Feb. 16 around 5:40 p.m. the suspect, believed to be male, entered an America First Credit Union located on West Heritage Park Blvd in Layton.

The suspect then allegedly presented a note threatening violence if his demands were not met, and took an undisclosed amount of money. According to the post, the suspect left the bank on foot and ran north on Hill Field Road.

According to LCPD, the suspect is believed to be approximately 6’0″ to 6’3″, of slender build, and wearing gray sweatpants with a black stripe on the side and a black hoodie with the hood up.

The suspect was also reportedly wearing a skeleton face mask, gray gloves, white shoes, and carrying a small gray backpack, the post said.

If you have any information that will help LCPD to identify the suspect, they ask that you please contact dispatch at 801-497-8300. The reference case number is 23-04459.