LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — The Layton County Police Department is looking for a female and a male, who allegedly stole merchandise from Hollister.

According to the Layton PD in a Facebook post, the two suspects stole approximately $1300 worth of merchandise from the Hollister at the Layton Hills Mall on Feb. 5.

The female was seen wearing what appears to be a black Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes with a black stripe. She also appears to have dark brown hair and fair skin.

The male suspect appears to be tall with dark hair. He was wearing what appears to be a white puffy jacket with black stitching, black pants, and black tennis shoes with a white base. He was also seen carrying a Bath and Body Works bag.

If you recognize them or have any information contact Layton PD at (801) 497-8300 and reference case 23-04513.

According to Layton PD, the public helped them identify and arrest a suspect in an ATM burglary earlier this year.