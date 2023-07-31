LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — The Layton City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who allegedly stole a wallet out of a customer’s shopping cart.

According to Sergeant Johnson of the Layton City PD, there are several things you can do to protect yourself from this kind of theft, including being alert of your personal space.

One of the first things you can do, Johnson said, is when people enter your personal space, you should be aware of it. If they are strangers, ask yourself if there is a reason they are there, and pay attention to it.

Specifically for those who carry purses or bags, Johnson said they should close them. If that’s not a possibility, Johnson said you should secure your wallet, credit, card, money, or more in a pocket in your purse that has a snap or zip. According to Johnson, if they can see your valuable items they are more likely to grab them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Thieves […] are looking for wallets sitting on top of an open purse so they can easily reach into and grab,” Johnson said.

Another way to keep your belongings safe is to keep the purse on your person. This means putting your purse over your shoulder, and even keeping a hand on it, as opposed to putting it in the shopping cart. Johnson said this ensures that when you’re reaching to get shopping items, your purse isn’t exposed to people walking by.

Johnson said they believe that’s what happened in the situation in Winco on Monday.

“The person I don’t think followed the target or the victim around, but when she walked by, she saw the purse opened and she saw that target of opportunity and she walked up and did a little distraction and grabbed it very smoothly,” Johnson said. “So if you’re paying attention to the people in your close proximity that are strangers and securing your items in that purse, that’ll deter most of those types of crimes.”

Wallet theft in Layton, Courtesy Layton City PD Wallet theft in Layton, Courtesy Layton City PD

They are still searching for the suspect, who is identified in the photo above. If you have any please contact Layton City PD at 801-497-8300 and reference case number 23-19915.