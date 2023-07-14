LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — A Layton Police Officer is facing a felony charge after allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend since December of 2022.

Austin Levi Christofferson, 33, was arrested on the offense of stalking — current or former cohabitant, a third-degree felony.

On Wednesday, July 12, Davis County Sheriff’s Office reponded to a stalking report. The victim reportedly told officers she saw her ex-boyfriend, identified as Christofferson, sitting in his car near her apartment as she was coming home.

She reportedly mouthed “Why are you here?” while raising her arms, according to court documents. After that, deputies say Christofferson left.

The victim then reportedly told a deputy that Christofferson had been consistenlty stalking her since December of 2022 and that he was a law enforcement officer, according to the affidavit.

On Thursday, July 13, deputies interviewed the victim and learned the stalking occured through text messages, phone calls, and showing up at her apartment “uninvited and unannounced” on multiple occasions, according to court documents.

Deputies reportedly observed various text messages, including messages where the victim told Christofferson to stop contacting her and to leave her alone. Earlier this month, a message included a photo of the victim and Christofferson with blood on it, according to the affidavit. This reportedly made the victim fearful for her safety, as Christofferson had threatened to shoot himself if they broke up, according to court documents.

At one point, Christofferson reportedly sent 80 text messages and called 29 times in just five days. On July 7, Christofferson reportedly put flowers and a notes on the victim’s porch. He later showed up at her apartment and drove by her sister’s residence, according to the probable cause statement.

He continued to text her, according to court documents.

When the victim was being interviewed, she reportedly told officers she did not previosuly report Christofferson, as she felt “mentally and emotionally abused due to what Christofferson would text her or tell her in person,” according to court documents.

Additionally, she told officers she was hesitant to report as he would show up in his police vehicle and uniform, according to the probable cause statment.

Christofferson was arrested without incident, according to court documents, but did not want to speak with investigators.

According to court documents, Christofferson was an active law enforcemnt officer who had access to weapons and knowledge of criminal procedure, which could further endanger the victim and other law enforcement officers.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately